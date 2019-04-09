Wynn Resorts seen playing defense with Crown pursuit

Union Gaming sees the M&A interest by Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) in Crown Resorts (OTCPK:CWLDF) as part of a "get bigger or get bought" mentality.

"While we could easily calculate an accretive scenario for this transaction on a standalone basis, we suspect this move is part of a larger strategy for WYNN that is purely defensive," observes analyst John DeCree. "The Wynn Las Vegas and Macau assets are highly sought after," he adds.

He notes that an unfavorable outcome in Massachusetts with Wynn's license could put shares under pressure and the company at risk of becoming an attractive takeover target.

If a Wynn-Crown deal is struck, DeCree and team see 25% upside to the current share price of Wynn.

Shares of Wynn are down 0.55% in premarket trading to $144.05.

Previously: Wynn Resorts makes $7.1B offer for Australia’s Crown Resorts (April 8)