Dana shows off e-mobility push

Dana (NYSE:DAN) say it's debuting the company's comprehensive selection of drive and motion technologies that support electrification through the demonstration of two construction machines at a large construction and mining exhibition in Bauma.

Dana will present live demonstrations to interested parties of its high-efficiency mid-sized aerial work platform vehicles at the exhibition.

"The construction market is moving quickly toward electrification," notes Dana exec Aziz Aghili. "Dana is in the unique position to help manufacturers bring electric-driven vehicles to market through our collaborative, systems-oriented approach; decades of construction expertise; and broad selection of proven drive and motion capabilities for electrified vehicles," he adds.

Source: Press Release