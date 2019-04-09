Camping World on watch after Stephens caution

Stephens lowers its estimates on Camping World (NYSE:CWH) after factoring in industry data trending soft, new RV dealer checks and cautious commentary from within the sector.

About a month before Camping World is due to report, Q1 EBITDA and EPS estimates from Stephens are dropped to below the consensus marks.

The firm keeps an Overweight rating on CWH and price target of $20 due to its long-term confidence in the business and with a M&A premium in play.

Shares of Camping World are up 30% YTD