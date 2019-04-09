U.S. Steel downgraded at Credit Suisse on 'weaker competitive position'

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) -3.7% pre-market after Credit Suisse downgrades shares to Underperform from Neutral and cuts its stock price target to a Street-low $13 from $21, saying the company was "in a weaker competitive position" relative to its peers.

U.S. Steel's EBITDA outlook is "highly concerning given still high lagged sheet prices and a significant raw material squeeze ahead for Europe," analyst Curt Woodworth writes.

Credit Suisse discusses a "Sheet Tsunami" - a wave of low-cost supply increases in 2021-22 - that will be "very bearish" for the company.