Vifor Pharma and Akebia expands licence agreement

The Vifor Pharma Group (OTC:GNHAY) and Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) have amended the terms of their licence agreement to sell vadadustat to Fresenius Medical Care North America dialysis clinics in U.S., subject to FDA approval.

Under the terms of the agreement signed in May 2017, the licence has now been amended to allow Vifor Pharma to sell vadadustat to certain third-party dialysis organisations, for use in U.S., in addition to Fresenius Medical.

Under the terms of the amended agreement, Akebia is eligible to receive an additional $5M payment which comes to a total of $25M from Vifor Pharma.

The licence will now also be effective during the Transitional Drug Add-on Payment Adjustment (TDAPA) two-year period that is expected to precede the ESRD bundle period.

Vadadustat is an inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor (HIF)-prolyl hydroxylase, an enzyme that promotes the breakdown of HIF proteins. HIF is the primary regulator of the production of red blood cells. The body's natural response to anemia is to increase the level of HIF proteins.