EU preps retaliation against fresh U.S tariffs

The European Commission has begun preparations for possible retaliation against Boeing (NYSE:BA) subsidies after Washington drew up a list of EU imports to hit with tariffs over subsidies given to Europe's Airbus.

"The Commission is starting preparations so that the EU can promptly take action," a Commission spokesman said. "The EU remains open for discussions with the United States, provided these are without preconditions and aim at a fair outcome."

BA -0.3% premarket

