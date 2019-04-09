Alkermes' Aristada on par with J&J's Invega Sustenna in schizophrenia study

Results from a Phase 3b clinical trial, ALPINE, evaluating Alkermes plc's (NASDAQ:ALKS) ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) unit Janssen Pharmaceuticals' INVEGA SUSTENNA (paliperidone palmitate) in 200 patients experiencing acute exacerbations of schizophrenia showed comparable efficacy with similar safety profiles.

Patients receiving ARISTADA once every two months experienced similar improvements in schizophrenia symptoms from baseline to those receiving INVEGA SUSTENNA once per month. Both groups showed statistically significant reductions in a scale called PANSS at weeks 4, 9 and 25.

The most common adverse events for both medications were injection site pain, weight gain and akathisia (restlessness, inability to stay still).

Alkermes plans to submit the data for publication and for presentation at future medical conferences.