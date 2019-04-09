Scotiabank's Caribbean deal hits a potential snag

Bank of Nova Scotia's (NYSE:BNS) plan to sell some of its Caribbean assets is coming under scrutiny from a local authority, which cites potential "anticompetitive effects," the Financial Post reports.

In November, the Canadian lender said it reached a deal to sell banking operations in nine non-core Caribbean markets to Trinidad and Tobago-based Republic Financial Holdings.

In a recent update, the competition commission of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) said its preliminary review notes that there could be some anticompetitive effects in at least three member states in CARICOM.

It didn't say which of the 15 full members could be affected or give any details on how the transaction would be anticompetitive.

Scotiabank says it continues to work with Republic and all applicable regulatory authorities to provide information related to the deal.