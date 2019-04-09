Pentair -2.8% after slashing guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) -2.8% premarket after its first-quarter results were "significantly impacted" by adverse weather in its higher-margin aquatics and ag-related businesses.

The company cut its Q1 adjusted EPS outlook to $0.43 (from a range of $0.52-$0.55) and expects sales to decline 6% to $689M (compared with previous guidance of flat to up 1%).

"To start 2019, in addition to the adverse impact from weather, we have seen moderating growth in several of our end markets," said CEO John Stauch. "We are also experiencing higher than anticipated inventory levels in some of our key distribution channels."