EMA reaches agreement with Soligenix for SGX942 PIP; shares up 10% premarket

The Pediatric Committee (PDCO) of the EMA has agreed to Soligenix's (NASDAQ:SNGX) Pediatric Investigation Plan (PIP) for SGX942 (dusquetide). The Company may defer conducting the PIP until successful completion of Phase 3 clinical study evaluating SGX942 as a treatment for oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC).

Following approval of the SGX942 Marketing Authorization Application for treatment of oral mucositis in adult patients with HNC, Soligenix will work with PDCO and EMA to include appropriate pediatric data in the approved labeling.

Dusquetide is an IDR, a new class of short, synthetic peptides.