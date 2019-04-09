BAML wary of Southwest impact on Hawaiian Holdings

Bank of America Merrill Lynch keeps an Underperform rating on Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) even after the carrier's Q1 traffic report came in stronger than anticipated with a unit revenue drop of 5.4%.

"We note that there were only two weeks of competition from Southwest in the quarter as Southwest’s California to Hawaii flights began March 17, and we suspect HA accounted for some Southwest competition in its original guidance," advises BAML.

"However, with Southwest’s additional California to Hawaii routes launching in April and May, and interisland service beginning in late April, we continue to expect a meaningful drag to HA’s unit revenues in its North America to Hawaii and interisland markets beginning in 2Q19," adds the firm.

Shares of HA are up 0.60% in premarket trading and are 4.32% higher on a YTD look.

