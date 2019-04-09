Apple target lifted on China demand - Wedbush

Wedbush maintains an Outperform rating on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and raises the target from $215 to $225 citing demand trends that are "slowly turning around" in China after the recent iPhone XR price cut.

Analyst Daniel Ives expects "more significant" cuts in China to avoid a "code red" demand situation.

Ives says the cuts are "a smart and necessary strategy" even with investor concerns about top-line impact. Apple's Services growth will be driven off the user base size and China is "a key ingredient in Apple’s future recipe for success."