Needham likes Geron in premarket analyst action

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) initiated with Neutral rating at Cantor Fitzgerald citing Spinraza headwinds.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) initiated with Buy rating and $10 (93% upside) price target at Maxim Group. Shares up 2% premarket.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) resumed with Outperform rating and $110 (19% upside) price target at Raymond James.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) upgraded to Buy with a $3 (63% upside) price target at Needham. Shares up 4% premarket.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) upgraded to Buy with a $115 (15% upside) price target at Goldman Sachs.