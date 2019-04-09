Provention Bio commences late-stage study of T1D candidate teplizumab

Dosing is underway in a Phase 3 clinical trial, PROTECT, evaluating Provention Bio's (NASDAQ:PRVB) PRV-031 (teplizumab) in patients with recent-onset type 1 diabetes (T1D).

The primary endpoint of the 300-subject study is the area under the time-concentration curve (AUC) of C-peptide after a mixed meal tolerance test at week 78. The estimated completion date is May 2022.

Teplizumab is a CD3-targeted monoclonal antibody designed to slow the loss of insulin-producing beta cells while preserving beta cell function as measured by C-peptide.

The company acquired the candidate from MacroGenics about a year ago.