SocGen unveils sweeping reorganization

Societe Generale (OTCPK:SCGLF) plans actions that could slash up to 1,600 jobs globally, including about 750 in France, as a way to improve profitability and ensure sustainable growth.

In Global Markets unit: OTC commodities business and its proprietary trading unit will close; flow activities will be reorganized and refocused, especially in Rates, Credit, Currencies and Prime Services businesses.

In Financing & Advisory: Two business units will be merged, covering client relationship, investment banking, and financing activities.

In Asset & Wealth Management and in Securities Services: Actions will be taken to focus resources toward core franchises while reducing costs.

The company will simplify its head office structure of its International Retail & Financial Services activities, reflecting the narrower scope.

The actions would be implemented after consulting with its French employee representative bodies, which is expected to be competed by Q3 2019.

