Lindsay -11 as flooding impacts 'unknown'

Adjusted net earnings for FQ2 were $0.2M, or $0.02 per diluted share.

Irrigation equipment revenues -14% to $95.8M from the same quarter a year ago. International irrigation revenues +15% to $38.1M. Infrastructure segment revenues -27% to $13.4M.

Backlog of unshipped orders at February 28, 2019 was $44.4M vs. $90.2M in the prior year.

Outlook: "Impacts of the recent widespread flooding in the Midwest are unknown at this time, and we don’t expect to see meaningful improvement in farmer sentiment while the U.S-China trade uncertainty persists," said CEO Tim Hassinger.

LNN -11% premarket

FQ2 results