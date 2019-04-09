Oxitec further develops fall armyworm control solution

Oxitec Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Intrexon (XON), has entered into a second agreement with a collaborator to advance the next phase of development of its self-limiting fall armyworm control solution.

Under the new agreement, the collaboration will focus on scale-up of the technology and the launch of initial field trials in Brazil.

Oxitec will also pursue regulatory approval for field studies in Brazil to assess the field performance of the self-limiting fall armyworm in the environment. This process will include collecting data to inform the best mechanism and frequency for delivery to farmers' fields to protect their crops once it is approved and available for commercial use.