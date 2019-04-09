Bank of America to raise minimum wage to $20/hour (update)

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is raising its minimum wage to $17 per hour effective May 1 then will increase it in increments over the next two years.

"If you get a job at Bank of America, you'll make $41,000" per year, Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan told MSNBC.

Two years ago, the lender increased its minimum wage to $15 per hour and is higher today, BAC says.

"The average rate for all U.S. hourly employees is significantly above this level," according to BAC's statement.

BAC falls 0.3% in premarket trading.

