Energy 

Kimmeridge seeks election of three new directors at PDC Energy

|About: PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE)|By:, SA News Editor

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) activist investor Kimmeridge Energy Management files proxy materials with the SEC regarding the election of directors to PDCE's board at the company's annual shareholder meeting.

Kimmeridge, which owns a 5.1% stake in PDCE, says it is nominating three director candidates to help change the board "to include a set of experienced industry professionals who think and act like shareholders" and signal that "shareholders can no longer sit back and accept sub-par performance when underlying assets have significant potential to create sustainable value and attractive returns."

Kimmeridge founder Ben Dell is one of the three board nominees.

