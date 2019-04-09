Twilio gains on new bull (update)

FBN Securities initiates Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) at Outperform with a PT of $150, implying a 23% upside.

Twilio is expected to report earnings on May 14. Analysts estimate revenue of $223.64M with $0.01 EPS.

Twilio shares are up 0.4% pre-market to $122.66.

Update with details from the analyst note:

FBN's Shebly Seyrafi expects "robust" sales growth due to rising ARPU and "stable active customer growth."

The analyst expects 65% revenue growth in 2019 and notes that Twilio exceeded revenue consensus by 11% to 13% in each quarter of FY18.