Principal to buy a Wells Fargo unit for $1.2B

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) agrees to acquire Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) Institutional Retirement & Trust business, giving Principal ownership of Wells Fargo's defined contribution, defined benefit, executive deferred compensation, employee stock ownership plans, institutional trust and custody, and institutional asset advisory businesses.

Principal to serve a combined 7.5M U.S. retirement customers.

Agreement also includes an earnout of up to $150M tied to better-than-expected revenue retention, payable two years after the closing.

Deal to be financed with cash and senior debt financing.

Principal expects the deal to be accretive to net income and non-GAAP operating EPS in 2020.

Closing expected in Q3 2019.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.