Harris inks $243M GPS III follow-on contract

Harris (NYSE:HRS) has received a $243M contract from Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) to provide fully digital navigation signals for the first two GPS III Follow-On (GPS IIIF) satellites.

They will deliver stronger signals and greater operational flexibility, with the first satellite, SV11, to be available for launch in 2026.

In September 2018, the U.S. Air Force selected Lockheed Martin, with Harris as its navigation signal partner, to build up to 22 GPS IIIF satellites, with a total estimated contract value up to $7.2B.