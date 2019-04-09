Disney gets boost from Cowen upgrade

Bullish on Star Wars and its streaming service launch, Cowen has upgraded Disney (NYSE:DIS) to Outperform from Market Perform and upped its PT to $131 from $102.

"We view Disney's catalyst path for the next year as highly attractive, and believe Thursday’s investor day will likely be a deck-clearing event for sentiment. Note, however, that we continue to have longer-term concerns about the the Fox acquisition and the ability of DTC video to improve deteriorating content aggregation economics."