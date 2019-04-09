Health Canada approves cannabis production at THC Biomed's location in Kelowna, B.C.

THC BioMed (OTCQX:THCBF) has received Health Canada permission to commence cannabis production in two additional strata lots at its flagship location in Kelowna, B.C.

The newly licensed strata lots will allow THC to begin automation of its systems allowing more efficient production, while increasing margins.

THC now has 11 strata lots licensed for production, 3 additional strata lots are being submitted for review by Health Canada, while a further 3 strata lots are currently under construction.

The Company owns, leases or has under contract to purchase a total of 20 strata lots at its flagship Acland Rd location in Kelowna, B.C.