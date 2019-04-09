Total, partners sign deal to start work on $13B Papua LNG project

Total (NYSE:TOT) and its partners sign a long-awaited agreement with the government of Papau New Guinea to allow work to begin on the $13B Papua LNG project that is expected to double the country’s energy exports.

TOT partner Oil Search (OTCPK:OISHF) says the deal will allow the consortium, which also includes Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), to start engineering and design work for the project.

The companies now aim to make a final investment decision on Papua LNG in 2020, targeting first production in 2024, Oil Search says.

Papua LNG plans to develop the Elk and Antelope gas fields to feed two new production units to be built at the PNG LNG plant run by XOM.