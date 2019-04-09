American pulls back on Q1 unit revenue guidance

American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) dips slightly after updating guidance for Q1.

The company says Q1 capacity was slightly higher than previous guidance due to a better completion factor offset in part by flight cancellations.

Q1 cost per available seat mile is expected to be up 3.0% Y/Y.

Q1 total revenue per available seat mile is anticipated to be approximately flat to up 1.0% Y/Y vs. prior guidance of flat to up 2.0%. The lowered unit revenue guidance is due primarily to the impact of the government shutdown, the grounding of the company's MAX fleet and the removal from service of the 14 737-800 aircraft.

SEC Form 8-K