Longbow raises GoPro estimates on HERO7 demand

Longbow Research raises its 2019 estimates for GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) to $1.23B in revenue and $0.37 EPS from $1.22B and $0.32 expecting a healthy demand for the HERO7 cameras.

Analyst Nikolay Todorov says "GPRO appears to be successful in driving growth through ASP lift amid a low unit growth environment."

The analyst sees revenue and EPS tracking towards the high end of the H1 guidance and thinks Q2 consensus forecasts are "too low."

GoPro reports Q1 results on May 2. Consensus estimates have revenue at $234.41M and a $0.09 loss per share.