Ra Pharma finalizing design of Phase 3 zilucoplan study in myasthenia gravis; shares up 2% premarket

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) is up 2% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement that it has completed its End-of-Phase 2 interactions with the FDA and is putting the finishing touches on a pivotal Phase 3 study evaluating zilucoplan in patients with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), an autoimmune disorder characterized by weakness in the skeletal muscles.

The trial, expected to launch in H2, will assess a once-daily self-administered subcutaneous dose of 0.3 mg/kg of zilucoplan compared to placebo in ~130 gMG subjects who are acetylcholine receptor antibody-positive, regardless of prior treatments.

The primary endpoint will be the change in a scale called MG-ADL from baseline to week 12. After the trial ends, participants will have the option to enroll in an open-label long-term extension study.

Ra says zilucoplan is a synthetic macrocyclic peptide that binds to complement component 5 (C5), inhibiting its cleavage into C5a and C5b. It is designed to disrupt the interaction between C5b and C6 and prevent assembly of the membrane attack complex which causes the breakdown of red blood cells.