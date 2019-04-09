Morgan Stanley raises Facebook target on monetization opportunity

Morgan Stanley is reiterating its bull stance on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), raising its target and looking to increasing monetization (including from the company's messaging service).

The firm boosted its target to $195 from $190, implying 11.5% upside. Shares are up 0.6% premarket.

There's no sign of controversies doing real damage to the business and Stories monetization is still strong, the firm says. But development of an integrated payment system would help the company monetize messaging and grab $4B in social commerce ad revenue.

“To be clear, we are bullish Instagram’s commerce opportunity as we see large and small brands/retailers leveraging Instagram’s leading reach, data, and ‘browsing/aspirational’ behavior to grow their online businesses ... and for Instagram to monetize these transactions,” it says.