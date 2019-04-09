Oppenheimer positive on Domino's ahead of earnings

Oppenheimer expects a slight miss for Domino's Pizza (DPZ -2.8% ) when it reports Q4 EPS later this month, but also thinks that development could already be priced into DPZ's share price.

"We believe downside from here is reliant on SSS stumbling below the 3-6% targeted range, but our work contends this scenario is unlikely despite market's growing fears around delivery competition," notes analyst Brian Bittner. "We also believe worries of Int'l unit growth sustainability are becoming overblown," he adds.

Oppenheimer keeps an Outperform rating on Domino's as it reminds investors that most similarly-valued restaurant peers have half the same-store sales and unit growth as the pizza chain operator.