IMF trims global growth outlook for 2019

The International Monetary Fund projects a slowdown in growth this year for 70% of the world economy.

IMF now sees global growth for 2019 at 3.3%, a 0.2 percentage point reduction from its January projection.

Reflects negative revisions for several major economies including the euro area, Latin America, the U.S., the U.K., Canada, and Australia.

Still, the outlook sees growth picking up in H2 2019, supported by significant monetary policy accommodation by major economies.

IMF sees 2020 global growth of 3.6%, however, the recovery is "precarious and predicated on a rebound in emerging market and developing economies, where growth is projected to increase from 4.4% in 2019 to 4.8% in 2020."