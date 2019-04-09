Asymmetric sees chance to short Sony in Third Point moves

Asymmetric Advisors is looking to Third Point's new activism on Sony (NYSE:SNE) as a chance to get short on the tech conglomerate.

Daniel Loeb's firm is reportedly raising a dedicated vehicle of $500B-$1B in capital to buy Sony shares and push for changing up business units (particularly movies, semiconductors and insurance).

When Third Point tried to force Sony's sale of content businesses five years ago, Asymmetric's Amir Anvarzadeh wasn't on board. But this time, "selling at least its movie business is not a bad idea,” he writes. (h/t Bloomberg)

If there's a rally based on Third Point's involvement, “we don’t plan to miss another opportunity to short the name” ahead of earnings," he says. The company reports April 26 and Anvarzadeh sees heavy risk in guidance.