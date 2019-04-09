Union calls Sibanye labor verification outcome 'flawed'

Sibanye-Stillwater (SBGL -2.5% ) opens lower after the AMCU union says it is unhappy with the miner for “prematurely” issuing a statement discussing the outcome of a labor verification process at South African gold operations.

SBGL said it would approach the Labor Court to declare a stoppage by ~14K AMCU members at its three gold mines unprotected after the independent verification process confirmed the union was in the minority at its gold mines.

AMCU says it was not properly involved in the process and "flawed" results were announced despite raising various concerns.

AMCU claims the methodology used by the verification agency had been designed to “serve the needs” of SBGL and that the process had not been transparent.