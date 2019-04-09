BNY Mellon builds digital capabilities

To strengthen its push into digital, BNY Mellon (BK -1.2% ) names Alina Peradze as digital business development leader, Janelle Prevost as client journey reimagination leader, and Michael Demissie as advanced digital solutions leader.

Peradze, responsible for building and launching new digital businesses, comes from Saga Group, where she was CEO and managed strategy projects.

Prevost will head the bank's efforts to rethink how it delivers differentiated capabilities for its clients; she joins from BlackRock where she worked on digital transformation.

Demissie will lead an initiative to build out and deploy assets around artificial intelligence, robotics, machine learning, and related techniques; he comes from State Street where he held the role of global lead for robotics/artificial intelligence and head of lean management office.