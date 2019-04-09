Fiore Gold reports Q2 production results

Fiore Gold (OTCQB:FIOGF) announces record Q2 gold production of 10,759 ounces, +9% sequentially; gold sales increase 10% to 10,737 ounces

Mined ore production for the quarter is slightly below plan at ~13,211 tons per day, with the stripping ratio at 1.6

Updates Proven and Probable mineral reserves of 18.5M tons at a gold grade of 0.015 oz/st (0.51 g/t) containing 275,600 ounces of gold

Announces extension of the mine life at Pan by eight months at 14,000 tons per day of ore while maintaining a low life of mine strip ratio of 1.6:1