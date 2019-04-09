Generation Next acquires Print Mates™, LLC

Generation NEXT (OTCQB:VEND -3.3% ) announces the acquisition of assets of Print Mates, LLC.

Generation Next is assuming the liabilities of Print Mates, LLC in exchange for the assets. There is no cash consideration being paid.

The assets acquired include five patent applications, complete engineering documents for the kiosk, customer contracts, supplier agreements, intellectual property, and proprietary software. The liabilities assumed by Generation Next net of kiosk inventory value are ~$300k.

A contract with a Canadian licensee with a commitment to purchase $7M of Print Mates Kiosks over a 5-year term is part of the assets acquired by Generation Next.

Print Mates, is a easy-to-use, patented touchscreen kiosks are promising to close the loop on the consumer photo lifecycle. It was formed by a small team of entrepreneurs, software engineers, and photography professionals in San Diego.