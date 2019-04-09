Stocks pull back at open as U.S. seeks new EU tariffs

Stocks are off to a weak start following news that the Trump administration would propose tariffs on $11B of European Union products in response to subsidies provided to Airbus; Dow -0.8% , S&P -0.6% , Nasdaq -0.3% .

Also, the International Monetary Fund cut its 2019 world growth outlook to 3.3% from 3.5%.

European bourses also are in the red, with Germany's DAX -0.7% , France's CAC -0.4% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.3% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.2% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.1% .

In corporate news, Pentair ( -12.1% ) cut its earnings guidance for Q1 and FY 2019 well below consensus, and American Airlines ( -2.7% ) trimmed its Q1 unit revenue growth forecast.

U.S. Treasury prices have ticked higher following the IMF growth cut, pushing the two-year yield 4 bps lower at 2.32% and the 10-year yield down by 3 bps to 2.49%; U.S. Dollar Index -0.2% to 96.90.

WTI crude oil -0.4% to $64.14/bbl, pulling back from a five-month high.

Still ahead: Job Openings and Labor Turnover survey