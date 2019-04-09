ICE launches eight regional MSCI futures contracts

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE -0.3% ) says the new contracts are listed on ICE Futures U.S. and started trading on Monday.

Five expiry months have been listed for each contract--June 2019, September 2019, December, 2019, March 2020, and June 2020.

New futures contracts are: MSCI World NTR USD Index, MSCI North America NTR USD Index, MSCI Europe NTR USD Index, MSCI Pacific NTR USD Index, MSCI USA GTR USD Index, MSCI Canada GTR USD Index, MSCI AC Asia ex-Japan NTR USD Index, and MSCI Pacific ex-Japan NTR USD Index.