Credit Suisse warms up to J.M. Smucker

Credit Suisse lifts J.M. Smucker (SJM +0.9% ) to a Neutral rating after having the food stock lined up at Underperform.

The CS analyst team says it continues to harbor long-term concerns about the SJM's competitive positioning in the pet and coffee categories, but points to recent retail sales and the margin improvements.

"These trends increase our confidence that the company will achieve its 3-4% EPS growth guide for FY20," notes CS.

Credit Suisse assigns a price target of $120 to SJM amid the improved traction, which works out to a forward EV/EBITDA of 11.2X against the FY 21 estimate.

Shares of SJM are up 27% YTD.