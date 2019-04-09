Captor Capital to acquire majority ownership in Michigan cannabis opportunity

Captor Capital (OTCQX:CPTRF) enters into a Letter of Intent to form a Joint Venture Company ((JVCo)) with Green Buddha Group LLC, a company with significant cannabis assets in Michigan.

Green Buddha will transfer to JVCo Michigan licenses to operate 20 retail medical cannabis retailers, two licenses to operate a cannabis manufacturing, processing, and extraction facility, and eight licenses to operate a 325k sq. ft. cannabis cultivation facility.

Captor has agreed to provide JVCo a convertible loan. The loan is convertible into 50.1% of the issued and outstanding shares of JVCo. Upon conversion of the loan, Green Buddha would own 49.9% of JVCo.