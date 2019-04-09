Cowen: Leveraged buyout might make sense for in-transition Avaya

Reports that Avaya Holdings (AVYA +3.4% ) is looking at an auction process after unsolicited interest have Cowen nodding along.

A leveraged buyout "could make sense, given the company’s top-line transition is not occurring quickly or visibly enough to satisfy public market investors," the firm's Lance Vitanza says. He's bullish with a $29 price target (58% upside) based on Avaya staying independent, and notes it's a company with long-term secular pressure on its legacy business and near-term headwinds from a ramping cloud-based business. (h/t Bloomberg)

Avaya is reportedly looking for bids by the end of the month; potential bidders include Apollo Global Management, Permira Holdings and Searchlight Capital Partners.