Cowen: Leveraged buyout might make sense for in-transition Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA)

Reports that Avaya Holdings (AVYA +3.4%) is looking at an auction process after unsolicited interest have Cowen nodding along.

A leveraged buyout "could make sense, given the company’s top-line transition is not occurring quickly or visibly enough to satisfy public market investors," the firm's Lance Vitanza says. He's bullish with a $29 price target (58% upside) based on Avaya staying independent, and notes it's a company with long-term secular pressure on its legacy business and near-term headwinds from a ramping cloud-based business. (h/t Bloomberg)

Avaya is reportedly looking for bids by the end of the month; potential bidders include Apollo Global Management, Permira Holdings and Searchlight Capital Partners.

