Verint responds to holder's board nominations

Verint Systems (VRNT -0.2% ) announces that 2.6% stakeholder Neuberger Berman has nominated three board candidates for election at the annual meeting.

Verint says it reviewed the nominees and "determined that none of these candidates’ skills are additive to the current Board."

Key quote: "We are committed to continuing to refresh our Board with qualified directors focused on driving incremental shareholder value, including with candidates proposed by our stockholders, but we are doing this as part of a long-term and orderly process to find the best candidates.”

Verint also provides its FY20 outlook with revenue within 2% of $1.37B (+10% Y/Y) and EPS of $3.60 at the midpoint (+12% Y/Y).