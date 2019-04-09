F-35A disappears from radar over Pacific

One of the first 13 Lockheed Martin (LMT -0.5% ) F-35A stealth jet fighters deployed in Japan disappeared from radar while on a training mission over the Pacific on Tuesday night.

The first squadron of F-35s just became operational at the Misawa air base and the Japanese government plans to buy 87 of the stealth fighters to modernize its air defenses as China's military power grows.

A crash would also mark the first for an A version of the fifth-generation fighter designed to penetrate enemy defenses by evading radar detection.