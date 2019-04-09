Mercedes-Benz deliveries fall 6% in Q1

Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) says Mercedes-Benz brand deliveries fell 4.1% in March to 227,644 vehicles. Deliveries in Europe were down 5.6% and NAFTA region deliveries were off 5.0%. Deliveries in China rose 5.9% during the month.

For the full quarter, Mercedes-Benz deliveries were down 5.6%, with all regions showing a drop except for China.

Mercedes-Benz sales update: "The first three months of the year featured important model changes in the highest-volume SUV and compact-car segments. The company expects an increasing vehicle availability in the next months and therefore global sales to increase slightly overall in 2019. Since the beginning of the year, Mercedes-Benz has maintained its market leadership in the premium segment in Germany, UK, France, Italy, Switzerland, Sweden, Portugal, Poland, Denmark, South Korea, Australia, Canada, Brazil and other markets."