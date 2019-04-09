Aerojet -11% as Spruce Point sees up to 60% downside

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) sinks as much as 11% after Spruce Point Management places a "Strong Sell" on shares.

"In our opinion, Aerojet Rocketdyne is facing fundamental pressures, masked by complicated and aggressive accounting, which gives investors a potentially misleading impression of stability and growth."

"While holding no conference calls, and having only four analysts cover the stock, we believe the market is fundamentally ignoring ~$900M of liabilities associated with the business, making the Company 5x more levered than it appears and its valuation 'cheap.'"

"Furthermore, analysts blindly pencil in 4% revenue growth in the next two years, despite hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue programs that are disappearing. We see 40%-60% downside once investors piece the puzzle together."

Check out the full report here