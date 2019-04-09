FARO (FARO +14.6% ) announces that Michael D. Burger has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective June 17, 2019.

Mr. Burger succeeds Dr. Simon Raab, who will retire from his positions with FARO on June 16, 2019.

Mr. Burger most recently served as President and CEO and as a member of the board of directors of Electro Scientific Industries, Inc., a leading supplier of innovative laser-based microfabrication solutions. Prior to joining Electro Scientific he was President and CEO and a member of the board of directors of Cascade Microtech, Inc.