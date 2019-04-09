Goldman cuts PT on Boeing, says no 737 Max deliveries in Q2

Shares of the U.S. planemaker are down another 1.1% today as Goldman Sachs became the latest to lower its PT on Boeing (NYSE:BA), which it rates at Neutral.

"We revise our 12-month price target to $393 from $425 which reflects the flow through of our reduced estimates, still based on 18.7X CY19E P/E. We have also revised our core 2021-2023 EPS estimates to $25.91/29.43/32.17 from $26.81/29.30/33.47 to reflect changes in the 737 ramp. Key risks: (1) the pace of air traffic growth, (2) 737 MAX reliability, (3) DoD spending priorities."

"For this year, we assume no MAX deliveries in 2H March and all of 2Q 2019, but that all of those deliveries catch up in 2H19."