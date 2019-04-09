Shaw dips as Q2 beats despite lower revenue

Shaw Communications (SJR -2.2% ) topped expectations in its Q2 report as it reported postpaid subscriber growth but saw revenues dip year-over-year paced by a drop in Wireless.

Revenues dropped to C$1.32B from C$1.33B, with the drop in Wireless coming to 6.4%, led by a 40% drop in equipment revenue.

The company swung to a net profit of C$155M from a year-ago loss of C$175M.

Free cash flow came to C$160M, vs. a prior-year C$124M.

Wireless postpaid net subscriber additions came to 65,000, bringing the Freedom Mobile customer base to over 1.5M by February's end.

Revenue by segment: Wireline consumer, C$923M (down 0.3%); Wireline business, C$148M (up 5.7%); Wireless Service, C$169M (up 26.1%); Wireless equipment, C$78M (down 40%).

It's on track to meet fiscal 2019 guidance, including consolidated operating income before restructuring costs/amortization up 4-6% Y/Y; capital investments of about C$1.2B; and free cash flow over $500M.

