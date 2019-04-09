Apollo preps Verallia for IPO, valuing bottle-maker ~EUR4B: Reuters

The potential debut of French bottle maker Verallia on public equity markets could be one of the biggest French IPOs of the year, Reuters reports, citing people close to the matter.

Apollo Global Management (APO -0.6% ) is working with Lazard as its IPO adviser and has asked banks to pitch for roles in organizing the offering, which could value Verallia at more then EUR 4B ($4.5B), they said.

In 2015, Apollo bought a controlling stake in the former Saint-Gobain unit in a deal that valued the business at EUR2.95B.

The listing may occur in September or later, the people said.

Verallia's customers include Pernod Ricard, champagne-maker Dom Perignon, and Nutella.

