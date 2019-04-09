Ford eyes JV path in India

Ford (F -1.1% ) is close to striking a deal with Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCPK:MAHDY) to form a new joint venture entity in India in a move that could end its independent operations, according to Reuters.

Sources say Ford will hold a 49% stake in the new JV, while Mahindra will control 51%.

The JV is likely to build and sell SUVs and electric vehicles in India on top of the cars Ford already offers.

Mahindra ranked behind Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor India in car sales last year in India.